Türkiye’s farm price inflation moderates despite rising production costs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Türkiye's Agricultural Producer Price Index rose 9.55% year-on-year in June 2026, while declining 9.02% compared with May amid seasonal movements in agricultural production.

This is reflected in the statistics published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The monthly decline was mainly driven by crop categories, with non-perennial crops falling 15.55% and perennial crops decreasing 10.30%. At the same time, live animals and animal products increased 1.49% compared with May.

By sector, agricultural and hunting products declined 9.57% month-on-month, forestry products decreased 2.14%, and fish and aquaculture products edged down 0.18%.

On an annual basis, vegetables and melons, roots and tubers recorded the highest increase at 60.71%. Tropical and subtropical fruits posted the largest monthly decline, falling 27.64%. The year-to-date change compared with December 2025 stood at 7.73%, while the 12-month moving average increased 37.44%.

Trend's analysis shows that the June data should be viewed alongside broader price trends in Türkiye's agricultural sector. While the annual increase of 9.55% represents a significant moderation compared with the 12-month moving average growth of 37.44%, the difference between the two indicators reflects both recent monthly price movements and comparisons with elevated price levels recorded a year earlier.

The vegetable segment remains one of the key areas shaping agricultural price dynamics, with producer prices for vegetables and melons, roots and tubers increasing 60.71% year-on-year. Although seasonal harvesting contributed to monthly declines in several crop categories, the annual data indicate that price levels in some segments of agricultural production remain above last year's levels.

Türkiye's agricultural producers also continue to operate amid changing input cost conditions. According to TÜİK data, the Agricultural Input Price Index increased 38.97% year-on-year in April 2026, reflecting changes in costs related to fertilizers, energy, feed, and equipment. While input and output price indices measure different stages of the agricultural value chain and cover different periods, the gap between the indicators highlights the importance of monitoring production costs and profitability conditions in the sector.

Against this backdrop, countries in the region have been developing mechanisms aimed at strengthening resilience in agriculture. Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov told Trend that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan had established a joint agricultural insurance model aimed at improving risk management and supporting food security.

"We are particularly proud that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan have formed a sort of ‘triangle’ and implemented a crop insurance system. This is a unique model. We are currently integrating the crop insurance systems of the three countries," Abdurakhmonov said.

The minister noted that cooperation between the three countries also includes digitalization of agricultural systems, financing mechanisms, and the exchange of experience in agricultural management.

Such instruments could become increasingly relevant as agricultural producers continue to adapt to seasonal fluctuations, changing input costs, and evolving market conditions.