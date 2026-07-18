Uzbekistan’s metals industry crosses $12B output mark in 5M2026

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The total output of Uzbekistan’s metallurgical industry reached 151.8 trillion soums (over $12.55 billion) during the first five months of 2026.

This is reflected in the data published by the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan.

According to statistics, the Navoi region emerged as the primary hub of metallurgical production, accounting for the absolute majority of the country's output with 100.2 trillion soums (nearly $8.29 billion). This dominant position is followed by the Tashkent region, which secured the second spot with an output of 38.1 trillion soums (over $3.15 billion).

The industry's geographical distribution then transitions to the capital city, Tashkent, which generated 8 trillion soums (over $661.98 million), followed closely by the Samarkand region with 3.7 trillion soums (nearly $306.17 million).

A mid-tier level of production was recorded in the Namangan and Syrdarya regions, which contributed 538.1 billion soums (nearly $44.53 million) and 477.6 billion soums (over $39.52 million), respectively. These figures lead into a relatively close cluster of regional outputs: the Jizzakh region registered 192 billion soums (nearly $15.89 million), just slightly ahead of the Fergana region at 190.8 billion soums (nearly $15.79 million) and the Bukhara region at 132.3 billion soums (over $10.94 million).

The final tier of regional contributions begins with the Surkhandarya region, which generated 86.8 billion soums (over $7.18 million), followed by the Republic of Karakalpakstan with 66.3 billion soums (nearly $5.49 million). The remaining output was distributed among the Andijan region with 37.9 billion soums (over $3.13 million), the Khorezm region with 19.6 billion soums (over $1.62 million), and lastly, the Kashkadarya region, which concluded the national list with 11.3 billion soums (nearly $935,014).

Trend's analysis shows that the sector remains highly concentrated, with the Navoi region alone accounting for around 66% of total output, followed by the Tashkent region at roughly 25%. Together, these two regions produce over 90% of the country’s metallurgical products.

This heavy regional concentration highlights the industry’s dependence on specific industrial hubs (particularly those with access to raw materials and large enterprises). The capital, Tashkent, and Samarkand contribute modestly, while most other regions play marginal roles.

The data suggests continued growth in the sector, which is one of the key pillars of Uzbekistan’s industrialization strategy. However, the extreme geographic imbalance may pose risks related to regional development gaps and vulnerability to local disruptions. Further development of metallurgy in other regions could help create more balanced economic growth across the country.

Meanwhile, UK Export Finance (UKEF) told Trend that in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom in February 2026, support from UK Export Finance (UKEF) will focus on the implementation of priority projects with high economic and social impact.

"These initiatives typically include large-scale upgrades in transport networks, energy systems, utilities, public infrastructure, and critical minerals," the company noted.