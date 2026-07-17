TBC Uzbekistan wins top digital banking award in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. TBC Uzbekistan has been named Central Asia's Best Digital Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

According to TBC Uzbekistan, the company also received awards for Uzbekistan's Best Digital Bank, Uzbekistan's Best for Consumer Lending, and Uzbekistan's Best Digital Bank for SMEs.

"Since our launch in Uzbekistan in 2020, we have made great strides on our ambition to transform and make more accessible financial services in Central Asia. We have built a market-leading retail offering, are quickly scaling our business offering and have leveraged AI to transform the customer experience and bring it into a new era. This recognition by Euromoney serves as further testament to our work in building not only Uzbekistan's digital banking powerhouse, but an innovative technological leader across the entire Central Asia region," CEO of TBC Uzbekistan Nika Kurdiani said.

The company said the recognition reflects the expansion of its digital financial ecosystem, which now serves more than 6 million monthly active users. Its portfolio includes retail banking, lending, payments, buy now, pay later (BNPL), insurance, travel and ticketing services, as well as digital banking solutions for small and medium-sized businesses through TBC Business and the BILLZ retail management platform.

TBC Uzbekistan also highlighted its artificial intelligence strategy as a key factor behind the awards. The company's AI Assistant Lola is designed to connect consumers and businesses within its digital ecosystem and is supported by proprietary speech recognition technology and Uzbek-language large language models (LLMs), which are also used in customer support, sales, and collections.

Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are among the banking industry's best-known annual awards, recognizing financial institutions for performance, innovation, and customer impact across more than 125 countries and territories.

According to Trend's analysis, the recognition reflects the rapid development of Uzbekistan's fintech sector and the growing role of digital banking in Central Asia. As financial institutions increasingly invest in artificial intelligence and digital ecosystems, competition is expected to accelerate innovation and broaden access to financial services across the region.