Turkmenistan advances Caspian-Black Sea transit corridor co-op in Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Turkmenistan has reaffirmed the country’s strong support for the development of the Caspian Sea–Black Sea international transport corridor.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkmen government, following President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's high-level negotiations with the President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili.

'''During the discussions, the Turkmen leader identified transport, logistics, communications, and port infrastructure as the cornerstone sectors of the bilateral partnership. He emphasized that establishing a direct, highly efficient transport artery linking the Caspian and Black Sea basins - stretching along the Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan–Georgia–Romania route - opens up massive avenues for expanding regional trade, economic exchanges, and joint investment programs,'' the press service says.

''By utilizing the combined port capabilities of both nations, this trans-regional corridor aims to significantly accelerate cargo transit times between Central Asia and the European Union,'' he said.

Beyond regional transit and connectivity, the two leaders reviewed their successful diplomatic coordination within international organizations, particularly under the auspices of the United Nations. They welcomed the steady growth of inter-parliamentary dialogue and bilateral trade-economic links, while also highlighting the importance of deepening cultural and humanitarian exchanges. In this context, President Berdimuhamedov expressed Turkmenistan’s ready commitment to broaden cooperation in joint scientific, educational, sporting, and cultural projects.

Following the productive talks, President Berdimuhamedov extended an official invitation to President Kavelashvili to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan at his earliest convenience. The Georgian leader accepted the invitation with gratitude, expressing strong confidence that the high-level dialogue would continue to drive the strategic and economic partnership between the two nations forward.