Kyrgyzstan, China reaffirm commitment to stronger economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Kyrgyzstan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade and economic cooperation.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, the commitment was reaffirmed during the 17th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Bishkek.

The meeting was co-chaired by Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov and China's Vice Minister of Commerce and Deputy China International Trade Representative Lin Ji.

"Thanks to the political will and personal support of the heads of our states, we have launched the implementation of such major projects as the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. The third Bedel border crossing has been opened, and construction of the Barskoon-Bedel-Uchturfan-Aksu highway has begun. Trade and economic cooperation between our countries continues to develop dynamically. I am confident that today's meeting will give new momentum to the implementation of joint projects and the further deepening of trade and economic cooperation," Akunbekov said.

Lin Ji, in turn, noted that the Chinese side is interested in further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors. He expressed confidence that the issues discussed and agreements reached during the meeting would provide fresh impetus to the continued development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The agenda included measures to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations, expand transport and logistics connectivity, and deepen cooperation in energy, industry, agriculture, finance, and other key sectors. Representatives of relevant government agencies from both countries delivered reports on these areas.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol outlining the agreements reached by the two sides.

According to Trend's analysis, the intergovernmental commission remains one of the main mechanisms for coordinating Kyrgyz-Chinese economic cooperation. With major infrastructure projects gaining momentum and bilateral trade continuing to expand, closer coordination in transport, investment, and industrial development is expected to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.