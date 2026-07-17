Euromoney once again names ABB Bank “Bank of the Year”

Global financial publication Euromoney has named ABB Bank the “Bank of the Year” in Azerbaijan. The decision of the magazine’s expert panel was announced on 16 July 2026 at the Awards for Excellence ceremony in London, where ABB Bank was presented with the award.

Other leading financial institutions recognised as “Bank of the Year” across various categories included Deutsche Bank, HSBC, UniCredit, Mashreq, İş Bankası and others.

Founded in 1969, the Euromoney Group brings together numerous companies specialising in banking and finance. Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence are regarded as among the most prestigious international awards for financial institutions. Each year, the publication evaluates the performance of banks operating in more than 100 countries. The assessment considers the results achieved by banks over the year, as well as the opinions of international correspondent banks, prominent financiers and banking professionals. Based on this comprehensive analysis, Euromoney selects the award winners.

ABB Bank received the award in recognition of its strong asset quality, resilience, profitability, extensive customer base, well-established global partnerships, digitalisation initiatives and broad application of artificial intelligence-powered solutions.

ABB Bank was also recently named “Bank of the Year” in Azerbaijan by The Banker and Global Finance magazines.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, practical and versatile products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and service offices, on its official website at https://abb-bank.az/, through the 937 Contact Centre, and on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.