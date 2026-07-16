Uzbekistan, Myanmar discuss joint business forum, access to CIS and ASEAN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Uzbekistan and Myanmar chambers of commerce have discussed preparations for upcoming business forum and access to CIS and ASEAN markets.

This is reflected in the statement of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, the chamber has hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI), led by its Secretary General Hnine Hnine Nwe, to discuss bilateral economic ties.

A central focus of the discussions was the preparation for the upcoming Uzbek-Myanmar Business Forum, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan in August. The forum is expected to draw participation from around 50 leading Myanmar companies and business representatives.

During the talks, the sides identified several key sectors for high-potential cooperation, including agriculture, food processing, textiles, footwear, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, jewelry, chemicals, tourism, medicine, and education.

The potential for strategic, reciprocal market access was a major theme of the meeting. The Uzbek side outlined the country's role as a gateway for Myanmar businesses to enter the wider Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) market.

"We view Uzbekistan as a platform for mutually beneficial cooperation in entering the CIS markets, while Myanmar can serve as a similar platform for accessing the ASEAN markets," the Uzbek chamber representatives emphasized during the negotiations.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to expand direct business-to-business contacts, foster cooperation between sectoral associations, and prepare a memorandum of understanding to be signed between the national chambers of commerce of both countries.