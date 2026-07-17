Azerbaijan’s ANAMA explores AI for mine clearance operations - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) is researching the use of artificial intelligence in the field of mine clearance, the Chairman of the Board, Vugar Suleymanov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Suleymanov made the remark at a briefing marking the 28th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Republic’s Demining Agency (ANAMA).

''Technological progress taking place around the world is already evident in our daily lives. Artificial intelligence is widely used in various fields. ANAMA is keeping pace with these developments. We are researching the application of new equipment and the use of artificial intelligence in this field,'' Suleymanov noted.

He added that the agency is open to innovation: ''However, these efforts are still in the innovation and research stages. As for the demining process, as in most countries around the world, traditional methods are currently being used. We hope that in the future, innovations will have a significant impact on the field of demining. However, a fundamental technological breakthrough in this area has not yet occurred anywhere in the world.''

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) is leading large-scale, nationwide efforts to neutralize millions of landmines and unexploded ordnances contaminating the Karabakh region. The agency's operations are critical to the "Great Return" of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the reconstruction of liberated cities, villages, and infrastructure.