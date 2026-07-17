Azerbaijan, Russia discuss transport, trade cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed transport and trade cooperation, as well as regional and international security issues.

This was shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official X social media account.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"The Ministers discussed the Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral agenda, including cooperation in the political, economic, trade, transport, and humanitarian areas, as well as regional and international security issues," the post reads.

The sides reviewed the implementation of agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Russia and exchanged views on the current state and prospects of economic and trade cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the activities of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the role of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council in expanding bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the ministers emphasized the importance of developing transport links and regional transport projects, noting their contribution to strengthening economic resilience in the region.

Furthermore, the sides highlighted the importance of cooperation within the International North-South Transport Corridor, expanding multimodal transportation and improving the efficiency of logistics routes.

The meeting covered humanitarian cooperation, including ties in culture, education, science, and sports, as well as people-to-people contacts, academic cooperation, and youth exchanges.

The ministers also discussed environmental challenges in the Caspian Sea, including the decline in water levels, and stressed the importance of joint efforts in this area.

Addressing regional and international issues, Bayramov noted that the new realities formed in the South Caucasus following the 44-day Patriotic War are based on international law principles, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of internationally recognized borders. He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s commitment to the peace agenda, constructive initiatives, and confidence-building measures have contributed to advancing the normalization process.

"During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding the situation in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and other regional and international security issues. The importance of diplomatic dialogue and respect for the norms and principles of international law in ensuring peace and stability was emphasized," the ministry notes.