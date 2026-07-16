The House-Museum of People’s Artist Tahir Salahov to be renovated with the support of Baku Steel Company (PHOTO)

Baku Steel Company CJSC (hereinafter – BSC) and the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the renovation and digitalization of the House-Museum of People’s Artist Tahir Salahov.

The document was signed by Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, and Kamal Ibrahimov, General Director of BSC.

As part of the project, the exhibition spaces, technical infrastructure and memorial areas of the house-museum will be renovated in line with modern museum standards. The main objective is to preserve Tahir Salahov’s rich artistic legacy, present it to a wider audience through modern formats, and create an interactive museum experience for visitors.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, noted Tahir Salahov’s special place in Azerbaijani culture. He stated that renovating the artist’s house-museum through modern approaches is important for preserving his legacy and presenting it to a broader audience.

Kamal Ibrahimov, General Director of BSC, emphasized that Tahir Salahov, as one of the most prominent representatives of Azerbaijani fine art, played an important role in promoting the country’s national cultural heritage internationally. According to him, preserving the artist’s rich legacy and passing it on to future generations through modern formats is of particular importance. Kamal Ibrahimov noted that BSC considers support for initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting national and cultural values to be one of the important areas of its corporate social responsibility activities.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Baku Steel Company CJSC is the largest metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus. Operating on the basis of modern technologies, the company manufactures high-quality steel products for the construction, infrastructure, industrial, and oil and gas sectors. BSC products meet international standards and are exported to the markets of the United States, the European Union, and other countries.