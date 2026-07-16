President Ilham Aliyev thanks U.S. President Donald Trump

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for sharing his remarks from the Shusha Global Media Forum.

"Mr. President,

Thank you for sharing my remarks from the Shusha Global Media Forum, where I described you as a “Man of Peace,” citing Breitbart.

With less than a month remaining until the first anniversary of the historic Washington Summit, I would like to once again express my sincere appreciation for your indispensable role in advancing lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Your leadership has made a historic contribution to bringing our region closer to peace, stability, and prosperity.

You truly are a Man of Peace," President Ilham Aliyev wrote on his X account.