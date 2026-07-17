Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign documents on expansion of economic co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a set of documents on the expansion of economic cooperation at the 15th Meeting of the Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation.

This was announced by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, in a post on the social media platform X.

"During our working visit to Uzbekistan, together with Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, we participated in the 15th Meeting of the Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation.

Guided by the priorities set by our Heads of State, we exchanged views on further deepening our economic partnership, developing new production and value chains between Central Asia and the South Caucasus, strengthening transport and logistics connectivity within the framework of the Middle Corridor, and expanding investment cooperation. Following the meeting, a Protocol was signed to further strengthen cooperation in priority areas, including economic and trade relations, energy, transport, agriculture, food security, healthcare, environmental protection, and other sectors. In addition, Heads of Terms were signed for the establishment of a trilateral joint venture involving AzerGold CJSC, Uzbekgeologorazvedka JSC, and the Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Investment Company to carry out geological exploration activities," the post reads.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are rapidly expanding their bilateral trade and strategic economic partnership, with recent trade turnover increasing by 40% and a shared goal of reaching $1 billion in mutual trade. Bilateral trade continues to grow as both countries diversify exports and deepen cooperation in industry, agriculture, transport, and logistics. Investment partnership has also gained momentum through joint projects and the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company, which supports initiatives across multiple sectors. Transport connectivity, particularly through the Middle Corridor, has become a key driver of trade and regional integration, improving access to European and Asian markets.