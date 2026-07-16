Kyrgyzstan, China strengthen trade partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China reached $27 billion last year.

This was announced in a report published by the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, following a meeting between Kyrgyz Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov and Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Chen Xiaodong.

"Trade turnover between the two countries reached $27 billion at the end of last year. The two sides are also actively implementing the historic China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project, while the Bedel border crossing has been opened and construction of the Bedel–Barskoon highway is underway," the statement said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects across various sectors.

The sides noted that practical cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China has produced significant results in recent years and agreed to continue discussions during the upcoming meeting of the Kyrgyz-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. They also pledged to prepare bilateral documents for signing during the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan.

According to Trend's analysis, the continued expansion of trade between Kyrgyzstan and China underscores the growing importance of economic ties between the two neighboring countries. Large-scale infrastructure projects and improved border connectivity are strengthening trade flows and supporting regional integration. Sustained cooperation in transport, logistics, and investment is expected to further boost bilateral commerce and reinforce Kyrgyzstan's role as a transit hub in Central Asia.