Kazakhstan receives over $30B in Chinese investment, Tokayev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. China invested over $30 billion in Kazakhstan's economy.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks at the meeting with representatives of the Chinese business community in Shanghai

According to the press service, addressing the forum, President Tokayev expressed appreciation to the Chinese business partners and underlined that bilateral relations have reached a qualitatively new level, marking the beginning of a new "golden thirty years" of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation. The Kazakh leader extended his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his personal commitment to solidifying the strategic ties between the two nations.

"Last year, bilateral trade volume reached $49 billion, a record high. China invested over $30 billion in Kazakhstan's economy. Currently, more than 8,500 enterprises with Chinese capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. Among them, such major companies as CNPC, CITIC, and Huawei are particularly noteworthy. We highly value the significant contribution of Chinese businesses to the modernization of the Kazakh economy. In recent years, our countries have successfully implemented numerous important joint projects. As a result, we have created jobs, introduced advanced technologies, and strengthened industrial cooperation," the press service says, citing Tokayev's statements.

The President pointed to several ongoing joint ventures as evidence of this industrial synergy, including the construction of a large-scale gas chemical complex with Sinopec, a deep corn processing plant with Fufeng Group, and a modern cotton-textile cluster with Lihua Group. Furthermore, Chinese automotive manufacturers continue to expand their manufacturing footprint in Kazakhstan. Local facilities are already assembling HOWO, Yutong, and JAC vehicles, while a joint multi-brand plant for Changan, Great Wall Motor, and Chery was launched last year.

President Tokayev emphasized that these joint initiatives demonstrate a shared commitment to innovation, advanced technology transfer, and industrial modernization, ensuring sustainable economic growth for both countries.