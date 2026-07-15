Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover reaches $24.66 billion in Jan.-June

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover totaled $24.661 billion in January-June 2026, Trend’s calculations based on data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan show.

According to the committee, the figure increased by $261 million, or 1.1%, compared with the same period last year.

Exports accounted for $16.32 billion of the total foreign trade turnover, while imports amounted to $8.341 billion.

The committee said export volumes increased by $3.442 billion, or 26.7%, in January-June, while imports decreased by $3.181 billion, or 27.6%.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $7.979 billion. According to Trend’s calculations, this is 5.9 times higher, or $6.623 billion more, than the figure recorded in the same period last year.

According to the State Customs Committee, in January-June, Azerbaijan exported 10.125 million tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals to countries around the world, worth $6.231 billion.

The committee notes that compared with the same period of 2025, this represents a decrease of $178 million, or 2.8%, in value terms, while the volume declined by 1.921 million tonnes, or 15.9%.

The committee emphasized that in January-June this year, Azerbaijan exported 12.431 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous state) worth $4.105 billion.

According to the agency's calculations, compared with the same period last year, this figure decreased by $437 million, or 9.6%, in value terms, while increasing by 66 million cubic meters, or 0.5%, in volume terms.

In January-June of this year, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $5.548 billion. According to the agency's estimates, this is $3.794 billion, or 3.2 times higher than the figure recorded in the same period last year.