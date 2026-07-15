Discount campaign on first-time loans at Yelo Bank extended!

The advantageous campaign designed for first-time borrowers at Yelo Bank has been extended until the end of July! Don't miss this great opportunity to keep your summer plans on track, cover urgent expenses, or make that long-awaited purchase.

Under the campaign, anyone who has not previously had an active or closed cash loan at Yelo Bank will receive an additional 1% discount on the current loan rate upon their first application. On top of that, customers can get up to 50,000 manats with 0% commission.

Click the link to take advantage of this special offer and instantly apply for your first loan: https://ylb.az/4e1ilrl.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



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