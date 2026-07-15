Tajikistan, Oman discuss trade, joint investment initiatives in Muscat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Tajikistan and Oman discussed the expansion of a joint investment initiative during a bilateral meeting in Muscat.

This is reflected in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

According to the ministry, the potential areas of cooperation were outlined during the meeting between the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Sultanate of Oman, Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda, and the Minister of Economy of Oman, Khamis bin Saif bin Hamoud Al Jabri.

''During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and development of cooperation between Tajikistan and Oman in the areas of economics, investment, and trade, and exchanged views on expanding interagency ties and implementing joint projects,'' the statement says.

During the talks, which took place on July 13, 2026, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects of Tajik-Omani cooperation, focusing on trade, investment, and economic partnership. The parties exchanged views on strengthening interagency ties and establishing structured coordination mechanisms to facilitate direct dialogue between the economic ministries of both nations.

Special attention was paid to identifying promising sectors for joint investment and the implementation of development projects. Both officials expressed mutual interest in diversifying bilateral trade volumes, leveraging investment opportunities in key economic sectors, and fostering closer cooperation between the business communities of Tajikistan and Oman.

Meanwhile, Oman increases economic cooperation with other countries of Central Asia as well. Earlier, Uzbekistan and Oman outlined plans to boost food processing and trade projects.

The meeting, held on July 13, brought together Alisher Shaykhov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Uzbek Chamber, and Saif bin Nasser Al-Taiwani, Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Oman's Ad Dakhiliyah Governorate. Discussions focused on enhancing mutual trade turnover and initiating joint ventures in key growth sectors, including petrochemicals, jewelry, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food processing, and hospitality infrastructure.

Particular emphasis was placed on leveraging Uzbekistan's agricultural capacity to develop high-value-added products, with the Omani side expressing clear interest in exporting processed Uzbek fruits and vegetables back to Oman and broader Middle Eastern markets. To catalyze these commercial prospects, the chamber organized a dedicated B2B matchmaking session pairing Omani delegates with local enterprise leaders during the official visit.