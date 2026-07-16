Donald Trump shares article on President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks at Shusha Media Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. U.S. President Donald Trump has shared on TruthSocial an article highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum regarding his contribution to achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The article notes that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev hailed President Donald Trump as a uniquely effective peacemaker whose fundamentally different approach to diplomacy proved decisive in securing the historic Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement and ushered in what he described as an unprecedented new era of U.S.-Azerbaijani relations.

Responding to a question from Breitbart News about how Trump’s approach differed from the policies of previous administrations in the process of reaching the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, brokered by the United States and signed at the White House in August last year, the President said that the U.S. leader’s success was driven by a fundamentally different approach to resolving protracted conflicts.

According to the President Ilham Aliyev, previous administrations pursued a policy for nearly three decades that effectively resulted in the freezing of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, whereas Trump approached its resolution from a completely different perspective.