Vessel carrying Azerbaijani citizens attacked by drones off Odesa coast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The Atlas Bey, a civilian merchant vessel owned by Turkish company Okean Maritime, came under a drone attack off the coast of Odesa at approximately 3:15 p.m. local time, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

"There were 11 citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan among the crew members on board the vessel. According to available information, all crew members, except for the captain, who is an Azerbaijani citizen, have been brought ashore in Odesa. Their condition is assessed as satisfactory.

Measures are currently underway to locate the vessel's captain. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine is maintaining constant contact with the relevant authorities and is taking the necessary steps to provide Azerbaijani citizens with consular assistance," the ministry said in a statement.

