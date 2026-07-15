Kazakhstan, Thailand outline roadmap for transport and logistics co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Kazakhstan, Thailand outline roadmap to coordinate joint actions aimed at expanding transport, transit, and logistics infrastructure.

This is reflected in a statement, published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The discussions happened during a meeting between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand Margulan Baimukhan and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport of Thailand, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, in Bangkok.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Thai cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, as well as issues of expanding cooperation in the development of international transport corridors, transit traffic, and logistics infrastructure," the statement of Kazakh MFA reads.

The Kazakh diplomat briefed the Thai minister on Kazakhstan's ongoing transport infrastructure modernization program, designed to consolidate the country’s transit potential. Particular emphasis was placed on the strategic utility of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, as a highly efficient transit artery linking Central Asia with Southeast Asian logistics networks.

Ratchakitprakarn expressed Thailand’s interest in expanding transport initiatives with Kazakhstan, emphasizing the importance of intensifying direct communication between the transport authorities of both nations to implement mutually beneficial infrastructure projects.

Concluding the talks, Baimukhan invited the Thai Deputy Prime Minister to attend the 29th Kazakhstan International Transport and Logistics Exhibition, scheduled to take place on October 14–16, 2026, in Astana, to foster closer regional business ties.