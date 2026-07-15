Direct Baku-Bratislava flights to strengthen economic ties between Azerbaijan and Slovakia - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The launch of direct air service between Baku and Bratislava will contribute to the development of trade and economic cooperation and expand people-to-people contacts between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum in Baku.

"We welcome and look forward to the launch of air connectivity between the capitals of Azerbaijan and Slovakia. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the implementation of this initiative from both the Slovak and Azerbaijani sides," he said.

According to Jabbarov, the launch of direct flights will be an important step toward further developing relations between the two countries.

The minister noted that the new air route will contribute not only to boosting business ties but also to increasing people-to-people contacts.

He also emphasized that Azerbaijan and Slovakia are already successfully cooperating in areas such as energy, demining of territories liberated from occupation, and construction projects, while the potential for bilateral economic cooperation is significantly broader.