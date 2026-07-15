Uzbekistan, Hong Kong to strengthen cross-border venture capital cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. IT Park Uzbekistan, IT Park Ventures, and Hong Kong-based Roselake Ventures have signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to scale up cross-border venture capital cooperation and startup ecosystem integration.

This is reflected in the official release of IT Park Uzbekistan.

The agreement was concluded during an official visit to Hong Kong by the CEO of IT Park Uzbekistan, Azamat Karamatov, and General Partner at Roselake Ventures, Lingxiu Zhang. The strategic partnership establishes a formal framework for startup deal flow exchange, expands direct co-investment opportunities, and creates pathways for tech companies to expand internationally across Uzbekistan, China, and the wider Central Asian region.

"The Memorandum establishes a framework for startup deal flow exchange, expands opportunities for investment and co-investment, and supports the international expansion of portfolio companies into each other's markets. In addition, the parties will leverage their international networks to connect startups with investors, strategic partners, and key players across both innovation ecosystems," the release says.

Building on preliminary discussions initiated during the TakeOFF Istanbul summit, the partnership outlines specific market entry support mechanisms. Roselake Ventures will leverage its investment network to facilitate the international expansion of Uzbek startups into East Asian markets. In return, IT Park Uzbekistan will provide Roselake's portfolio companies with comprehensive soft-landing services to enter the Uzbek market, including business localization, strategic partner matchmaking, and operational business development support.

Roselake Ventures, founded in 2021 and headquartered in Hong Kong, is an early-stage venture capital fund targeting high-growth technology startups across emerging markets, with a core investment focus on fintech, SaaS, e-commerce, logistics, healthtech, and climate technology. The signing of this memorandum is expected to drive institutional cooperation between the innovation ecosystems of Uzbekistan and China, expanding access to capital for regional tech entrepreneurs.