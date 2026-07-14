Joining forces for safer roads: AMAK and Bolt Azerbaijan launch partnership

The National Automobile Club of Azerbaijan (AMAK) and Bolt Azerbaijan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the fields of road safety, sustainable mobility, and the development of modern transport solutions.

The Memorandum reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to creating safer roads in Azerbaijan, promoting a responsible road safety culture, and supporting innovative approaches to mobility.

As part of the partnership, AMAK and Bolt will explore joint projects focused on road safety awareness campaigns, research and data-driven analysis, training programmes, corporate fleet safety, and the development of innovative mobility solutions. The cooperation will also encourage dialogue on emerging urban mobility trends and foster collaboration between public institutions, the private sector, and civil society.

Road safety has long been one of Bolt's key priorities. In addition to continuously developing in-app safety features, the company supports professional driver education through Bolt Academy. To date, more than 3,000 drivers across five cities in Azerbaijan have completed professional training with Bolt's financial support, enabling them to obtain professional certification.

Bolt also contributes to road safety education by organising Road Safety programmes for schools and universities, delivering educational sessions across the country's regions to raise awareness of safe road behaviour among children and young people.

Maarifa Pashayeva, Head of Public Policy at Bolt Azerbaijan, said:

"Improving road safety requires much more than technological solutions. It also depends on education, professional driver training, and close cooperation between different stakeholders. We believe our partnership with AMAK will contribute to new initiatives that help create a safer mobility environment across Azerbaijan."

Founded in 1999, AMAK is Azerbaijan's official automobile club and a Full Member of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). For more than 25 years, the organization has implemented national and international initiatives in road safety, sustainable mobility, driver behaviour, and public awareness in cooperation with government institutions, international organizations, and private-sector partners.

Through this partnership, AMAK and Bolt reaffirm their shared commitment to supporting the development of a safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility ecosystem in Azerbaijan.