French companies firmly believe in Azerbaijan's potential, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. French companies based in Azerbaijan also strongly believe in the country’s ability, the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sophie Lagoutte, said at an event organized by the French Embassy in Baku to mark the national holiday of the French Republic, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“They invest in the long-term, and they contribute actively to the empowerment of local human resources through dedicated scholarships and training, hoping to leave a long-lasting positive legacy.

The rich list of our sponsors for tonight’s event, to whom I would like to convey my sincere gratitude for their support, shows the importance of French economic presence in the country, in various sectors: not only food, wine, and luxury as expected, but also oil and gas, urban services, security equipment, pharmaceuticals, and transport,” she said.

Lagoutte expressed confidence that the parties will be able to achieve even better results in the coming years.

“With the French-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, French companies stand ready to deepen the current collaborations and develop new areas of cooperation,” she added.