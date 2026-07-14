Kazakhstan’s KTZ launches domestic digital platform for freight analytics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. National company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) has put into operation its domestic digital platform, KTZ Cargo Reporting, designed for processing transport data and analyzing freight traffic.

This is reflected in the official statement of KTZ.

"The implementation marks one of KTZ's largest IT projects in recent years, signaling a complete transition from a foreign software solution utilized for more than 30 years to a proprietary Kazakh development. The transition ensures full technological independence and raises efficiency in transportation data management for the state railway operator," the statement says.

The new platform replaces the previously used EKiODV system, which no longer met modern requirements due to an outdated architecture, limited scalability, and partially closed, undocumented data processing algorithms. In contrast, KTZ Cargo Reporting is built on a microservice architecture and features a centralized data warehouse, automated format-and-logic controls, and full integration with KTZ’s corporate information systems. It also deploys built-in tools for monitoring, backup, analytics, and reporting.

The deployment of the domestic platform has accelerated the processing of transportation data, shortened the time required to prepare analytical reports, enhanced data quality control, and automated several core business processes. Looking ahead, KTZ plans to expand the system's analytical capabilities, deepen its integration with corporate services, introduce intelligent data analysis tools, and automate additional business workflows.

Earlier, the company received 50 new locomotives in June 2026 as part of its fleet modernization program.

KTZ noted that the new rolling stock, manufactured by Alstom and CRRC, was distributed among several locomotive depots. Kandyagash and Zhem each received 17 locomotives, while Aktogay received nine, Astana six, and Balkhash one.

As reported, since the beginning of 2026, KTZ has added 134 new locomotives to its fleet, including mainline diesel locomotives produced by Wabtec and CRRC, Alstom electric locomotives, and CRRC shunting locomotives.

The new locomotives are operating at depots in Astana, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Atyrau, Mangystau, Pavlodar, Makat, Ekibastuz, Zhem, Kandyagash, Aktogay, and Balkhash.