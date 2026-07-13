Kyrgyzstan takes steps to ensure domestic fuel market stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev has held a working meeting to address the supply of petroleum products to the domestic market, the cabinet's press service reports.

The high-level session focused on evaluating the current dynamics within the national fuel and lubricants market, stabilizing import channels, and building up strategic petroleum reserves.

"Following the meeting, relevant state bodies and organizations were given a number of instructions aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supplies of petroleum products to the country," the press service noted.

To prevent local fuel shortages and price volatility, Kasymaliev ordered relevant agencies to step up real-time monitoring of the energy market and implement timely logistical adjustments. The technical directives aim to safeguard the country's transit and retail fuel networks against seasonal supply fluctuations, according to the official statement.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov told Trend that Bishkek is holding talks with Baku on increasing supplies of crude oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan.

"Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are holding talks on increasing supplies of crude oil and petroleum products. This is a relatively new initiative for both Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic, so it requires further elaboration. Overall, there is mutual readiness and a shared understanding on this issue," he said.

According to him, the supply volumes are yet to be agreed, as Kyrgyzstan has certain demand levels while Azerbaijan has corresponding export capacity.

"It is necessary to find an optimal balance between demand and supply volumes," Sydykov noted.