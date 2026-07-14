Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan ties enter new phase of economic integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan significantly accelerated the implementation of their allied partnership during 2025–2026, transforming political commitments into tangible economic outcomes. Expanding trade, industrial cooperation, transport connectivity, and institutional coordination indicate that bilateral relations are evolving from a traditional strategic partnership into a multidimensional economic alliance. Rather than focusing solely on increasing trade volumes, both governments increasingly prioritize production cooperation, infrastructure connectivity, and long-term investment projects, creating a more resilient foundation for bilateral relations.

Trade patterns point to important structural changes in bilateral economic cooperation. Both governments have shifted their emphasis from expanding commodity trade toward deeper industrial collaboration through joint manufacturing, localization of production, and the development of higher-value-added industries. Cooperation in textiles, automotive manufacturing, construction materials, tourism, and agriculture demonstrates that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are increasingly building integrated production networks instead of relying solely on traditional export-import relations. This transition is particularly significant because it creates long-term economic linkages that are less vulnerable to short-term market fluctuations.

The expansion of bilateral trade has been supported by increasingly institutionalized mechanisms of economic cooperation. The 14th meeting of the Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation, held in Baku on June 20, 2025, reaffirmed both governments' commitment to expanding trade, investment, and industrial cooperation. The commission continues to serve as the principal platform for coordinating bilateral economic policy, identifying new areas of cooperation, and overseeing the implementation of joint initiatives. Complementing this framework, interregional cooperation has become an increasingly important driver of economic engagement, with successive regional forums strengthening direct links between local authorities and businesses.

Official statistics published by Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee further illustrate the growing intensity of bilateral trade. During the first five months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $59.5 million to Uzbekistan, accounting for 0.43 percent of its total exports, while imports from Uzbekistan reached $84.6 million, representing 1.24 percent of Azerbaijan's total imports. The figures indicate that Uzbekistan remains a net exporter in bilateral trade while also reflecting growing demand for Uzbek products in the Azerbaijani market. Although bilateral trade remains below the long-term objective of $1 billion, the latest data point to steadily deepening economic ties between the two countries.

Investment cooperation has likewise entered a new stage. Rather than focusing primarily on capital inflows, bilateral projects increasingly emphasize integrated production capacities across key sectors. According to the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, as of June 1, 2025, 280 enterprises with Azerbaijani capital were operating in Uzbekistan, including 58 joint ventures and 222 wholly Azerbaijani-owned companies. Their presence across manufacturing, finance, real estate, energy, trade, and services demonstrates that bilateral investment has become increasingly diversified and embedded in both economies.

This trend is reflected in the composition of flagship investment projects. In the textile sector, Azerbaijani and Uzbek companies are jointly developing large-scale cotton and textile clusters supported by PASHA Holding and the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company. Cooperation has also expanded into sericulture through the launch of silk-processing facilities, while major tourism investments—including the construction of the Ritz-Carlton Tashkent and the Tashkent Luxury Residences project—reflect growing Azerbaijani participation in Uzbekistan's hospitality and real estate sectors. Industrial cooperation has further expanded through automotive manufacturing projects between Uzavtosanoat and Azermash, as well as construction materials production involving Matanat-A. Collectively, these initiatives demonstrate that bilateral investment is increasingly directed toward long-term industrial development rather than standalone commercial projects.

Transport connectivity remains one of the strongest pillars of bilateral cooperation. Following the data published by the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, in 2024, cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan reached 105,000 tons, while transit of Uzbek goods through Azerbaijani territory exceeded 1.09 million tons, reinforcing Azerbaijan's position as Uzbekistan's principal gateway to European and international markets. Air connectivity has also expanded steadily, with regular flights between Tashkent and Baku operating eight times a week and both governments agreeing to increase the frequency to 21 weekly flights. These developments demonstrate that transport cooperation has evolved beyond infrastructure development into an essential component of trade route diversification and the broader Middle Corridor strategy. Taken together, they indicate that both governments increasingly view economic interdependence as a strategic instrument for strengthening regional connectivity and improving access to international markets.

Political cooperation has also become increasingly institutionalized. Uzbekistan's ratification of the Treaty on Allied Relations in May 2025 strengthened the legal framework of the allied relationship, creating broader opportunities for cooperation across economic, industrial, transport, agricultural, and humanitarian sectors. The implementation roadmap for 2025–2029 and new sectoral cooperation programs demonstrate that bilateral relations are increasingly governed through permanent coordination mechanisms rather than standalone agreements. This institutional framework enhances policy continuity and provides greater predictability for businesses and investors engaged in bilateral projects.

The partnership acquired an additional regional dimension in November 2025, when Azerbaijan became a full-fledged participant in the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia. The decision expanded bilateral cooperation into a broader regional framework, reinforcing Azerbaijan's position as a strategic partner for Central Asia beyond traditional bilateral relations. For Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan increasingly represents an essential link connecting Central Asia with the South Caucasus and international markets through transport corridors, digital infrastructure, and energy cooperation. The accession also reflects growing recognition that regional cooperation is becoming an important driver of economic resilience and connectivity across Eurasia.

The organization of the Fourth Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan Interregional Forum in July 2026 further illustrates the evolution of bilateral cooperation. The continuation of the interregional forum format reflects an important institutional trend whereby regional administrations, businesses, and investors are assuming a more active role alongside national governments. By promoting direct business-to-business and business-to-government engagement, investment projects, and industrial partnerships, the forum supports a more decentralized model of economic cooperation that can accelerate the implementation of joint initiatives. Such mechanisms are expected to play an increasingly important role in advancing the long-term objective of expanding bilateral trade to $1 billion.

Taken together, developments throughout 2025–2026 demonstrate that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have entered a new phase of bilateral relations. The partnership is increasingly characterized by institutionalized political dialogue, expanding trade, diversified investment, integrated industrial projects, growing transport interdependence, and broader regional cooperation. Although bilateral trade remains below the stated $1 billion target, the pace of implementation during the past two years indicates that both countries are laying the institutional and economic foundations for one of the most comprehensive bilateral partnerships linking the South Caucasus and Central Asia.