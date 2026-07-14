Uzbekistan and Oman forge new path for food processing and trade growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Uzbekistan and Oman are planning to boost food processing and trade projects.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, following the talks with a delegation from the Sultanate of Oman, which focused on establishing new trade channels and expanding direct investment cooperation.

According to the report, the meeting, held on July 13, brought together Alisher Shaykhov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Uzbek Chamber, and Saif bin Nasser Al-Taiwani, Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Oman's Ad Dakhiliyah Governorate. Discussions focused on enhancing mutual trade turnover and initiating joint ventures in key growth sectors, including petrochemicals, jewelry, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food processing, and hospitality infrastructure.

Particular emphasis was placed on leveraging Uzbekistan's agricultural capacity to develop high-value-added products, with the Omani side expressing clear interest in exporting processed Uzbek fruits and vegetables back to Oman and broader Middle Eastern markets. To catalyze these commercial prospects, the chamber organized a dedicated B2B matchmaking session pairing Omani delegates with local enterprise leaders during the official visit.

''The Omani side expressed interest in implementing joint investment projects in this direction, exporting finished products to the Omani market, as well as to other foreign countries,'' the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan stated.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and Oman held a series of high-level meetings in Muscat aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across politics, investment, trade, and infrastructure.

''The parties discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, as well as the expansion of political, trade and economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties,'' Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.