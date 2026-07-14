Uzbekistan, Italy’s Tuscany to launch joint roadmap for new projects

Photo: Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Uzbekistan and Italy’s Tuscany region agreed to draft and adopt a comprehensive joint roadmap to outline concrete projects.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Uzbek president, following the meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and an Italian delegation led by the Governor of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, in Tashkent on July 14.

"The meeting focused on strengthening the Uzbek-Italian strategic partnership, with a particular emphasis on trade, investment, cultural exchanges, and expanding direct interregional cooperation," the press service of the Uzbek president says.

According to the statement, in the course of the meeting, the sides noted with satisfaction the rapid expansion of bilateral ties, highlighting a 25% increase in mutual trade since the beginning of this year. Leading Italian firms are currently executing projects across Uzbekistan in metallurgy, energy, agriculture, and chemical production.

During the meeting, the historical depth of the relationship was highlighted, referencing trade links between Florence and ancient Uzbek cities during the Silk Road era.

Key highlights of modern cooperation include:

The branch of the University of Pisa in Tashkent, which is graduating its first cohort of students this year.

An Uzbek textile trading house operating in the Italian city of Prato.

A major exhibition of Uzbek avant-garde art hosted at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence in 2024.

President Mirziyoyev and Governor Giani identified strong potential for industrial collaboration in textiles, leather production, food processing, jewelry, and construction materials, as well as joint programs in tourism and education.

To formalize these initiatives, Tuscany and Uzbekistan's Bukhara region have signed a cooperation agreement.

Tuscany stands as one of Italy's most economically advanced regions, characterized by high-tech manufacturing, modern agriculture, and world-renowned cultural tourism centered around its capital, Florence.