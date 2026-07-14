Iran continues oil exports, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Iran continues to export oil without interruption, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said.

According to Iran's Oil Ministry, Iran's crude oil exports have continued as before despite the United States revoking a 60-day waiver related to Iranian crude oil sales.

"Despite the U.S. decision to revoke the 60-day waiver for Iranian crude oil sales, Iran's crude oil exports continue as they did previously," he said.

Paknejad said Iran's Oil Ministry has established the necessary mechanisms for crude oil sales under the new conditions while taking oil sanctions into account.

He added that although the United States had granted a 60-day waiver for Iranian crude oil sales, Iran never suspended its own export mechanisms and has kept them in place.

It is worth noting that after the United States and Iran failed to achieve concrete results in talks over Tehran's nuclear program, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Iran responded the same day by launching missiles and drones at Israel and U.S. facilities in the region. A ceasefire agreement was reached on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

On June 18, Iran and the United States signed a peace memorandum. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump and entered into force on June 19.

On July 8, Trump declared that the ceasefire had been violated and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran targeted U.S. military facilities in the Persian Gulf region with missiles and drones. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to negotiations, disagreements over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program and other issues continue to cloud the future of the peace process. Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is now once again nearly paralyzed.

On July 8, the U.S. Department of the Treasury revoked the authorization for Iranian oil sales provided under Article 10 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.