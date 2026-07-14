UK–Azerbaijan parliamentary ties enter new phase - Bob Blackman (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The UK Parliament's All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Azerbaijan is prioritizing stronger parliamentary and strategic ties with Azerbaijan, APPG Chairman Bob Blackman told Trend in an exclusive interview.

Blackman said the group's immediate priority is to engage newly elected British lawmakers and deepen their understanding of Azerbaijan's strategic importance.

"We've recently reformed the group after the general election of 2024. We had a bit of a hiccup in Parliament, so we've reformed the group. We've had a struggle to get that approved by the parliamentary authorities, mainly because of the rather bizarre things that go on in Parliament. Our focus of attention is to develop new colleagues, new Members of Parliament, with friendship with Azerbaijan, so they understand not only the strategic importance of Azerbaijan, but also the friendship that we've had between our two countries stretching back over 100 years. And equally, the importance of Azerbaijan as a strategic partner in terms of supply of oil and gas, but also a strategic air corridor between east and west," he noted.

The British lawmaker said the APPG plans to expand parliamentary exchanges in the coming months.

"I'm here for this energy conference, and I hope that we'll secure an all-party group visit here in the autumn for more colleagues to come over and see Azerbaijan, hopefully for the first time, but not the last, as things go on. Equally, we look forward to hosting a group in the autumn for the friendship group of Azerbaijan in the UK," he said.

UK sees cooperation expanding beyond oil and gas

According to Blackman, while energy remains the foundation of bilateral relations, cooperation is increasingly broadening into engineering, renewables, security and defense:

"Obviously the supply of oil and gas is all important, but it's not just the supply of the raw product. It's the engineering that goes around it in terms of the pipeline between Europe and Azerbaijan, which is 3,500 kilometres. The expertise that's gone into that, but also the infrastructure in the Caspian Sea, which obviously BP, as our major supplier and major contractor, has been able to utilise with the benefit of SOCAR here in Azerbaijan. So that relationship is all important. Equally, the cooperation is not just about oil and gas, it's the industries around that, but also the diversification that's taking place, for example on renewables and the use of solar, the use of other technologies as well, but also security cooperation, the defence cooperation, which we're growing the development between the two countries, because obviously Azerbaijan as an independent country is all important, and as we're discovering with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, supporting our friends is all important."

UK calls for greater British investment in Azerbaijan

Blackman said UK-Azerbaijan relations have evolved considerably over the years and now present new opportunities for investment, trade and educational cooperation.

"The friendship has grown, and Azerbaijan has developed. When I first came here, Azerbaijan had won the Eurovision Song Contest, and that was really the opening up of Azerbaijan to the rest of Europe in many ways. And of course things have gone on from the European Games, the Formula 1, the development of different sporting activities and relationships between Azerbaijan and the UK," he added.

He said Azerbaijan's economic ambitions create new prospects for British businesses.

"We've got to look at the other opportunities. Azerbaijan is looking obviously at not just a free port, but a freer enterprise zone, so that companies can develop here in their own right. British investment is important for that. We've got to make sure that it's Britain at the forefront, from the UK's perspective. It's Britain at the forefront of this investment and friendship, and not allow our competitors in Europe, if I may say so, from also coming in and utilising the benefits that there are between our two countries."

Blackman also called for stronger two-way investment and closer academic exchanges.

"Getting Azerbaijani investment in the UK and involvement, both for example on interchange between students, getting young people on a friendly basis studying in Azerbaijan as well as Azerbaijani students coming to the UK. So that's all important for the long-term future. It's the thing I've been stressing today, is it's not just the here and now, it's the long-term investment that we need to make. Because often you have to make long-term investment decisions so that you get the benefits of that in the longer term, rather than just the short term. We as politicians, I'm afraid, look far too often at the short term, rather than the long term," Blackman noted.

South Caucasus peace would strengthen regional stability

Commenting on regional security, Blackman described the South Caucasus as strategically important and said progress toward peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia could unlock broader opportunities.

"Obviously the South Caucasus is an important strategic area. I think the importance that has grown between the peace that's being negotiated between Armenia and Azerbaijan is all important. Obviously I supported Azerbaijan during the war of regaining Karabakh, which was always part of sovereign Azerbaijani territory, but as we know was occupied by Armenia for a long time," he said.

He welcomed the normalization process between the two countries: "Now we're getting to the point of normalization of relationships with Armenia. That's good news, because it does mean that it opens up a more strategic possibility."

"But then we've got the other countries that border Azerbaijan. Obviously, "the Stans", they're all important. But we also have a problem with dealing with Iran. Iran is a rogue internationally, obviously causing tremendous disorder and destruction. The Middle East, of course, is at war at the moment with the United States and with Israel. The relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan has grown stronger."

Blackman also praised Azerbaijan's model of religious coexistence. "I always regard Azerbaijan as a model Islamic republic, where tolerance is there for everyone's religion and people celebrate their religion quite rightly too. But it's not the draconian measures that exist, for example, in Iran or one of the other more fervent Muslim states. That, to me, is a model for the future. Therefore, it's all important that we enable Azerbaijan to continue to develop that relationship with Armenia, because obviously it's fundamentally a Christian country in Armenia. So that builds that sort of multi-religious basis behind it, where everyone tolerates everyone else. And of course, Azerbaijan's ability and capability to enhance the Jewish community here has been all important in terms of relationships and demonstrates that actually people can live side by side without hating each other in a place."

Parliamentary exchanges, mine clearance cooperation planned

Blackman said parliamentary diplomacy will remain central to the APPG's work.

"We are hoping to facilitate a group of the Friendship Group from Azerbaijan to come to the UK. And similar to what we're planning, another UK all-party group."

He also confirmed that a British parliamentary delegation focused on humanitarian demining is expected to visit Azerbaijan later this year.

"There's definitely one happening in November, which is part of the mine clearance program. We have an all-party group that looks at explosives and how we combat, achieve the demining. The aim of that is to come in late November. We will try and facilitate a visit before that."

The APPG also plans to continue organizing parliamentary events highlighting bilateral cooperation and the contribution of the Azerbaijani community in Britain.

"In Parliament we often have receptions where we celebrate what BP has done and what the Azerbaijani community in London has done for the UK. Because there's a big diaspora, which is obviously something we celebrate. So it's bringing people together. It's getting different peer groups together. And because in the last elections in the UK, we had a huge influx of new people. In the last elections in Azerbaijan, there was a big influx of new people. And in fact, the head of the Azerbaijan Friendship Group is a new MP for the last election. So it's developing those friendships."

Ukraine war has increased Azerbaijan's strategic importance

According to Blackman, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fundamentally reshaped Europe's energy landscape and reinforced Azerbaijan's importance as a strategic partner.

"The illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia has disrupted the whole supply chain in terms of oil and gas, particularly gas, to the European Union. Before the war in Ukraine, Azerbaijan was operating about 15% capacity. And, of course, now the strategic importance of Azerbaijan's supply to Europe is all important."

He said the Southern Gas Corridor has demonstrated the value of long-term strategic planning.

"The long-term vision of setting up that pipeline from Azerbaijan through to mainland Europe effectively demonstrates how important that was to create another corridor for gas and oil. That means that we are no longer as dependent as we were on Russia."

Blackman added that wider geopolitical developments have further strengthened the case for closer UK-Azerbaijan cooperation.

"There's still a big job of work to be done. And that makes the relationship between the UK and Azerbaijan all the more important. As Iran is supplying Russia with drone technology, which is a real challenge in terms of geopolitical involvement, Azerbaijan becomes even more important. And, therefore, the security of Azerbaijan is all important as well."

Blackman is visiting Azerbaijan at the invitation of ADA University to participate in the 20th anniversary of the Baku Summer Energy School, held from July 6 to 17. The annual program brings together government officials, policymakers, academics and energy experts from around the world to discuss global energy security, the green transition and regional cooperation. During his visit, Blackman also held talks with Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and Fariz Ismayilzade, head of the Azerbaijan–UK interparliamentary friendship group.