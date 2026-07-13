BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The 4th Shusha Global Media Forum has once again demonstrated that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is regarded as one of the most visionary political leaders of our time.

At the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, President Ilham Aliyev once again made important statements reflecting Azerbaijan’s position on the global agenda, its strategic vision, and the country’s growing influence. In his speech at the forum, the head of state clearly defined Azerbaijan’s global agenda: “Global agenda is development, sustainable development, reconstruction, restoration of Garabagh, finalization of all our projects, which will lead to new transportation routes and connectivity.” At the same time, the head of state also highlighted the advancement of digital transformation and artificial intelligence as one of Azerbaijan’s main development goals. This demonstrated our country’s determination to keep pace with global technological trends and respond to contemporary challenges in the information sphere.

One of the most notable moments of President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the forum was his statement recognizing Azerbaijan as a “middle power.” The head of state noted that experts already view Azerbaijan as a middle-class state, emphasizing: “This terminology means recognition of the country's potential, its ability to defend its national interests, regardless what big powers think or do.”

Azerbaijan’s achievements and strategic prospects in global transportation and logistics projects were among the key topics of discussion at the 4th Global Media Forum in Shusha. The Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)) has become one of the most optimal options for organizing sustainable logistics between East and West in Eurasia. Compared to 2019, there has been a fivefold increase in the volume of cargo transported via the Middle Corridor. The rapid growth in freight volumes attests to Azerbaijan’s growing influence along this route. With the commissioning of the Zangezur Corridor, an additional 15 million metric tons of cargo is expected to be transported annually via the Middle Corridor.

Global transport and logistics projects, such as the Middle Corridor and the Zangezur Corridor, are transforming Azerbaijan into a Eurasian transport hub, further enhancing the country’s economic potential and international significance.

Finally, Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, based on honesty and reliability, has earned trust not only at the regional level but also globally. The Fourth Shusha Global Media Forum has once again demonstrated our country’s growing influence, reputation, and strong standing. This demonstrates that Azerbaijan’s head of state is recognized as one of the most visionary political leaders of our time.

Zaur Ibrahimli — Member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum.