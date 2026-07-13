Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev meets Syrian information minister in Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Syrian Minister of Information Khaled Fawaz Zaarour and Deputy Minister for Digital Media Mohammad Tafran on July 13 on the sidelines of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Syria across various fields. They emphasized the important role of meetings between the two countries' leaders, as well as the Syrian president's visit to Azerbaijan, in advancing bilateral ties. Cooperation in the information and media sectors was also discussed.

Hajiyev thanked the Syrian information minister for participating in the Shusha Global Media Forum. He noted that Azerbaijan will assume the chairmanship of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next year and host the organization's summit. He also said Azerbaijan will host a meeting of information ministers from OIC member states and invited the Syrian minister to attend.

The meeting also covered cooperation in culture, humanitarian affairs and education. The participants praised Azerbaijan's support for the renovation and restoration of schools in Syria under the framework of ICESCO, describing the initiative as an example of the friendship between the two countries.

The Syrian side also highly appreciated Azerbaijan's consistent support for Syria's political unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty.