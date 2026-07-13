AJET to launch daily flights connecting Astana, Almaty with Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Turkish low-cost carrier AJET will significantly ramp up its flight frequencies from both Astana and Almaty to Ankara starting this August, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan says.

The airline is scheduled to expand its operations on the Astana–Ankara and Almaty–Ankara routes, increasing flight frequencies from two to seven times per week for each destination, the ministry's press service notes. This operational scale-up effectively upgrades the strategic air corridors between the two countries to a daily service layout.

"The increase in the number of flights will contribute to the further strengthening of business, trade, economic and tourism cooperation between the countries," the Ministry of Transport stated.

The expansion aligns with a broader institutional strategy by the ministry to systematically broaden the geography of Kazakhstan's international flight networks and boost frequencies along high-demand strategic transit routes.

Meanwhile, in May Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier, FlyArystan, has inaugurated direct flights from Almaty to Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport in Türkiye.

According to the carrier, flights on the newly established Almaty–Gazipaşa-Alanya route will operate from May 13 through October 24, 2026, twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Seasonal flights from Astana resumed on May 11 and will continue through October 22, 2026, operating twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays.