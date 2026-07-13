Kazakhstan strengthens energy security through LPG market regulation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Kazakhstan has officially approved the maximum wholesale price for domestic liquefied petroleum gas supplies until December 31.

This is reflected in the ministerial decree published by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, the decree entered into force retroactively from July 1, 2026. The regulation specifically applies to wholesale distributions executed within the national domestic market supply plan outside of traditional commodity exchanges.

"To approve the maximum price of wholesale distribution of liquefied petroleum gas within the framework of the supply plan for liquefied petroleum gas to the domestic market of the Republic of Kazakhstan outside commodity exchanges for the period from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026, for 59,722 tenge ($126.38) per ton without accounting for value-added tax," the official document states.

The newly signed energy regulation maintains the exact price threshold that was previously established for the country's domestic gas market. The wholesale price for liquefied gas until the end of June 2026 had also been approved at 59,722 tenge per ton, excluding value-added tax, the ministry's documentation notes.

Meanwhile, KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov announced during a government meeting that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production is expected to increase over the same period, rising from 1.3 million tons to 1.5 million tons annually. He noted that the production growth will be driven by several key upstream projects.