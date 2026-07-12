Azerbaijani gymnasts complete international tournament with 12 medals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. From July 9 to 11, the traditional SCALABISCUP International Tournament in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling was held in Santarém, Portugal. Athletes from various countries took part in the competition.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reported this.

Azerbaijan was represented at the tournament by a total of 13 gymnasts competing in different age categories in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling.

In trampoline gymnastics, Azerbaijan was represented by Muhammad Hasanli (13–14 years old), Farhad Mustafayev and Ammar Bakhshaliyev (15–16 years old), and, in the senior category, Maksud Mahsudov, Seljan Mahsudova and Huseyn Abbasov.

In tumbling, Azerbaijan was represented by Sanan Rzazade and Khadija Mammadova (13–14 years old), Ilham Masimov and Riad Javadov (15–16 years old), and, among seniors, Alexey Karatashov, Bilal Gurbanov and Huseyn Asadullayev.

The Azerbaijani gymnasts performed successfully, winning a total of 12 medals.

In the senior trampoline competition, Maksud Mahsudov won gold with a score of 60.240 points. Seljan Mahsudova also claimed a gold medal with 57.190 points, while Huseyn Abbasov secured bronze with a score of 57.730 points.

In the 13–14 age category, Muhammad Hasanli finished second with 49.350 points to win the silver medal.

In the 15–16 age category, Ammar Bakhshaliyev captured gold with 54.540 points, while Farhad Mustafayev claimed silver with 51.470 points.

In the double mini-trampoline event, Ammar Bakhshaliyev scored 23.900 points to top the podium and win his second gold medal.

In senior tumbling, the Azerbaijani team comprising Bilal Gurbanov, Alexey Karatashov and Huseyn Asadullayev took first place in the team standings with 148.100 points and won gold medals. In the individual event, Bilal Gurbanov earned silver with a score of 46.200 points.

In the 13–14 age category, Sanan Rzazade won the gold medal with 22.600 points.

In the 15–16 age category, Ilham Masimov took first place with 84.400 points, while Riad Javadov finished second with 83.900 points.