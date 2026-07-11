Kyrgyzstan, Italy seal agriculture mechanization cooperation deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Kyrgyzstan and Italy have signed a memorandum to expand cooperation in agricultural mechanization and modern farming technologies.

This was announced in a press release issued by Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

According to the ministry, the memorandum was signed between the ministry and Italy's FederUnacoma, the National Federation of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers. The document is aimed at developing cooperation in agricultural mechanization, promoting modern agricultural technologies, implementing joint projects, and modernizing Kyrgyzstan's agro-industrial sector.

"The parties discussed opportunities for the technical modernization of the agricultural sector, digitalization, and the joint production of agricultural machinery. They also confirmed the interest of Kyrgyzstan and Italy in further expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector," the ministry said.

In addition, the Association for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex of Kyrgyzstan and FederUnacoma signed a separate memorandum of understanding, laying the foundation for partnership development and the exchange of expertise in the industry.

Meanwhile, agriculture remains one of Kyrgyzstan's largest economic sectors, accounting for around one-tenth of GDP and employing a substantial share of the country's workforce. The government has made agricultural modernization a strategic priority, focusing on expanding the use of modern machinery, improving irrigation infrastructure, boosting productivity, and increasing value-added food processing. Cooperation with international partners, including Italy, forms part of these efforts through technology transfer, equipment supply, and the development of business ties.