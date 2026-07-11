BIG Executive Director highlights journalists' crucial role in public life

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Journalists play a key role in all areas of public life, the executive director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Abbas Abbasov, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Abbasov made the statement at an international conference on “Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Amplifying Narratives” in Baku.

“The role of journalists is of immense importance in all spheres of public life. Journalists’ dedication to their profession, professionalism, and hard work play a vital role in raising global awareness. Journalism requires a high degree of responsibility, dedication, and integrity. It is a dynamic and complex field in which one often has to work under intense pressure and tight deadlines,” he said.

Furthermore, Abbasov noted that over the past three years, BIG has made significant progress in drawing the international community’s attention to the consequences of colonialism and the importance of decolonization.

“Undoubtedly, the media has played an indispensable role in this. We highly value your dedication to the cause and your professional responsibility, which help raise public awareness and keep society informed,” he added.

Meanwhile, an international conference organized by BIG on the theme “Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Amplifying Narratives” has begun in Baku.

The conference is the first platform of its kind organized in Azerbaijan with the participation of media representatives from former colonial territories.

The conference brings together leaders and representatives of media organizations from former and current colonial territories, journalists, political commentators, representatives of diaspora organizations, experts in media and communications, representatives of civil society institutions, researchers, diplomats, government officials, and representatives of local media.