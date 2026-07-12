Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 78.2 manat ($46), or 1.1%, this week.
According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold grew by 115.12 manat ($67.7), or 1.7%, compared to last week, coming in at 7,001 manat ($4,120).
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The price of one troy ounce of gold
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June 29
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6,889 manat ($4,052)
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July 6
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7,073 manat ($4,160)
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June 30
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6,775 manat ($3,990)
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July 7
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7,016 manat ($4,127)
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July 1
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6,759 manat ($3,980)
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July 8
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7,013 manat ($4,125)
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July 2
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6,902 manat ($4,060)
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July 9
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6,908 manat ($4,064)
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July 3
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7,105 manat ($4,180)
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July 10
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6,995 manat ($4,114)
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Average price per week
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6,886 manat ($4,050)
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Average price per week
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7,001 manat ($4,120)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 2.59 manat ($1.52), or 7.2%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver rose by 1.8 manat ($1.06), or 4%, compared to last week, standing at 102.49 manat ($60.29).
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The price of one troy ounce of silver
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June 29
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99 manat ($58.24)
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July 6
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105.19 manat ($61.88)
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June 30
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98.01 manat ($57.65)
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July 7
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103.47 manat ($60.87)
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July 1
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98.03 manat ($57.66)
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July 8
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102.6 manat ($60.36)
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July 2
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102 manat ($60)
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July 9
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98.57 manat ($57.99)
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July 3
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106 manat ($62.3)
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July 10
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102.59 manat ($60.35)
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Average price per week
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100.6 manat ($59.18)
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Average price per week
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102.49 manat ($60.29)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 4.19 manat ($2.46), or 0.1%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum went up by 46.36 manat ($27.27), or 1.7%, compared to last week, amounting to 2,764 manat ($1,630).
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The price of one troy ounce of platinum
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June 29
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2,732 manat ($1,610)
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July 6
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2,784 manat ($1,638.15)
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June 30
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2,670 manat ($1,570)
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July 7
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2,745 manat ($1,614.84)
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July 1
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2,621 manat ($1,635.9)
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July 8
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2,790 manat ($1,641.41)
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July 2
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2,745 manat ($1,610)
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July 9
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2,719 manat ($1,599.59)
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July 3
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2,820 manat ($1,660)
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July 10
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2,780 manat ($1,635.69)
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Average price per week
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2,717 manat ($1,600)
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Average price per week
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2,764 manat ($1,630)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 4.8 manat ($2.8), or 0.2%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium climbed by 55.35 manat ($32.56), or 0.1%, compared to last week, reaching 2,144 manat ($1,260).
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The price of one troy ounce of palladium
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June 29
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2,061 manat ($1,210)
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July 6
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2,163 manat ($1,273)
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June 30
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2,076 manat ($1,220)
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July 7
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2,148 manat ($1,264)
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July 1
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2,041 manat ($1,200)
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July 8
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2,168 manat ($1,275)
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July 2
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2,090 manat ($1,123)
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July 9
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2,087 manat ($1,227)
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July 3
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2,178 manat ($1,280)
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July 10
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2,158 manat ($1,270)
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Average price per week
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2,089 manat ($1,230)
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Average price per week
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2,144 manat ($1,260)