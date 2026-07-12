Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 78.2 manat ($46), or 1.1%, this week.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold grew by 115.12 manat ($67.7), or 1.7%, compared to last week, coming in at 7,001 manat ($4,120).

The price of one troy ounce of gold June 29 6,889 manat ($4,052) July 6 7,073 manat ($4,160) June 30 6,775 manat ($3,990) July 7 7,016 manat ($4,127) July 1 6,759 manat ($3,980) July 8 7,013 manat ($4,125) July 2 6,902 manat ($4,060) July 9 6,908 manat ($4,064) July 3 7,105 manat ($4,180) July 10 6,995 manat ($4,114) Average price per week 6,886 manat ($4,050) Average price per week 7,001 manat ($4,120)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 2.59 manat ($1.52), or 7.2%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver rose by 1.8 manat ($1.06), or 4%, compared to last week, standing at 102.49 manat ($60.29).

The price of one troy ounce of silver June 29 99 manat ($58.24) July 6 105.19 manat ($61.88) June 30 98.01 manat ($57.65) July 7 103.47 manat ($60.87) July 1 98.03 manat ($57.66) July 8 102.6 manat ($60.36) July 2 102 manat ($60) July 9 98.57 manat ($57.99) July 3 106 manat ($62.3) July 10 102.59 manat ($60.35) Average price per week 100.6 manat ($59.18) Average price per week 102.49 manat ($60.29)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 4.19 manat ($2.46), or 0.1%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum went up by 46.36 manat ($27.27), or 1.7%, compared to last week, amounting to 2,764 manat ($1,630).

The price of one troy ounce of platinum June 29 2,732 manat ($1,610) July 6 2,784 manat ($1,638.15) June 30 2,670 manat ($1,570) July 7 2,745 manat ($1,614.84) July 1 2,621 manat ($1,635.9) July 8 2,790 manat ($1,641.41) July 2 2,745 manat ($1,610) July 9 2,719 manat ($1,599.59) July 3 2,820 manat ($1,660) July 10 2,780 manat ($1,635.69) Average price per week 2,717 manat ($1,600) Average price per week 2,764 manat ($1,630)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 4.8 manat ($2.8), or 0.2%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium climbed by 55.35 manat ($32.56), or 0.1%, compared to last week, reaching 2,144 manat ($1,260).