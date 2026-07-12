  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy News 12 July 2026 09:11 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 78.2 manat ($46), or 1.1%, this week.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold grew by 115.12 manat ($67.7), or 1.7%, compared to last week, coming in at 7,001 manat ($4,120).

The price of one troy ounce of gold

June 29

6,889 manat ($4,052)

July 6

7,073 manat ($4,160)

June 30

6,775 manat ($3,990)

July 7

7,016 manat ($4,127)

July 1

6,759 manat ($3,980)

July 8

7,013 manat ($4,125)

July 2

6,902 manat ($4,060)

July 9

6,908 manat ($4,064)

July 3

7,105 manat ($4,180)

July 10

6,995 manat ($4,114)

Average price per week

6,886 manat ($4,050)

Average price per week

7,001 manat ($4,120)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 2.59 manat ($1.52), or 7.2%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver rose by 1.8 manat ($1.06), or 4%, compared to last week, standing at 102.49 manat ($60.29).

The price of one troy ounce of silver

June 29

99 manat ($58.24)

July 6

105.19 manat ($61.88)

June 30

98.01 manat ($57.65)

July 7

103.47 manat ($60.87)

July 1

98.03 manat ($57.66)

July 8

102.6 manat ($60.36)

July 2

102 manat ($60)

July 9

98.57 manat ($57.99)

July 3

106 manat ($62.3)

July 10

102.59 manat ($60.35)

Average price per week

100.6 manat ($59.18)

Average price per week

102.49 manat ($60.29)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 4.19 manat ($2.46), or 0.1%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum went up by 46.36 manat ($27.27), or 1.7%, compared to last week, amounting to 2,764 manat ($1,630).

The price of one troy ounce of platinum

June 29

2,732 manat ($1,610)

July 6

2,784 manat ($1,638.15)

June 30

2,670 manat ($1,570)

July 7

2,745 manat ($1,614.84)

July 1

2,621 manat ($1,635.9)

July 8

2,790 manat ($1,641.41)

July 2

2,745 manat ($1,610)

July 9

2,719 manat ($1,599.59)

July 3

2,820 manat ($1,660)

July 10

2,780 manat ($1,635.69)

Average price per week

2,717 manat ($1,600)

Average price per week

2,764 manat ($1,630)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 4.8 manat ($2.8), or 0.2%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium climbed by 55.35 manat ($32.56), or 0.1%, compared to last week, reaching 2,144 manat ($1,260).

The price of one troy ounce of palladium

June 29

2,061 manat ($1,210)

July 6

2,163 manat ($1,273)

June 30

2,076 manat ($1,220)

July 7

2,148 manat ($1,264)

July 1

2,041 manat ($1,200)

July 8

2,168 manat ($1,275)

July 2

2,090 manat ($1,123)

July 9

2,087 manat ($1,227)

July 3

2,178 manat ($1,280)

July 10

2,158 manat ($1,270)

Average price per week

2,089 manat ($1,230)

Average price per week

2,144 manat ($1,260)

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more