  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy News 11 July 2026 17:09 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar.

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

 Exchange Rate

June 29

1.7000

July 6

1.7000

June 30

1.7000

July 7

1.7000

July 1

1.7000

July 8

1.7000

July 2

1.7000

July 9

1.7000

July 3

1.7000

July 10

1.7000

Average price per week

1.7000

Average price per week

1.7000

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro rose by 0.0016 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0047 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9432 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

 Exchange Rate

June 29

1.9351

July 6

1.9436

June 30

1.9362

July 7

1.9442

July 1

1.9394

July 8

1.9405

July 2

1.9359

July 9

1.9426

July 3

1.9459

July 10

1.9452

Average price per week

1.9385

Average price per week

1.9432

This week, the official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0312 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.03036 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.2143 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

 Exchange Rate

June 29

2.1687

July 6

2.2041

June 30

2.2078

July 7

2.1954

July 1

2.1697

July 8

2.2222

July 2

2.1820

July 9

2.2145

July 3

2.1915

July 10

2.2353

Average price per week

2.18394

Average price per week

2.2143

The official exchange rate against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0001 compared to the previous week.

Official exchange rate against the Turkish lira

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

 Exchange Rate

June 29

0.0365

July 6

0.0363

June 30

0.0364

July 7

0.0363

July 1

0.0364

July 8

0.0363

July 2

0.0364

July 9

0.0363

July 3

0.0363

July 10

0.0362

Average price per week

0.0364

Average price per week

0.0363

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more