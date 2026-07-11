Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar.

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate June 29 1.7000 July 6 1.7000 June 30 1.7000 July 7 1.7000 July 1 1.7000 July 8 1.7000 July 2 1.7000 July 9 1.7000 July 3 1.7000 July 10 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro rose by 0.0016 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0047 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9432 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate June 29 1.9351 July 6 1.9436 June 30 1.9362 July 7 1.9442 July 1 1.9394 July 8 1.9405 July 2 1.9359 July 9 1.9426 July 3 1.9459 July 10 1.9452 Average price per week 1.9385 Average price per week 1.9432

This week, the official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0312 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.03036 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.2143 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate June 29 2.1687 July 6 2.2041 June 30 2.2078 July 7 2.1954 July 1 2.1697 July 8 2.2222 July 2 2.1820 July 9 2.2145 July 3 2.1915 July 10 2.2353 Average price per week 2.18394 Average price per week 2.2143

The official exchange rate against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0001 compared to the previous week.

Official exchange rate against the Turkish lira