Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.
According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar.
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|Exchange Rate
|
June 29
|
1.7000
|
July 6
|
1.7000
|
June 30
|
1.7000
|
July 7
|
1.7000
|
July 1
|
1.7000
|
July 8
|
1.7000
|
July 2
|
1.7000
|
July 9
|
1.7000
|
July 3
|
1.7000
|
July 10
|
1.7000
|
Average price per week
|
1.7000
|
Average price per week
|
1.7000
Over the past week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro rose by 0.0016 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0047 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9432 manat per euro.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|Exchange Rate
|
June 29
|
1.9351
|
July 6
|
1.9436
|
June 30
|
1.9362
|
July 7
|
1.9442
|
July 1
|
1.9394
|
July 8
|
1.9405
|
July 2
|
1.9359
|
July 9
|
1.9426
|
July 3
|
1.9459
|
July 10
|
1.9452
|
Average price per week
|
1.9385
|
Average price per week
|
1.9432
This week, the official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0312 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.03036 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.2143 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|Exchange Rate
|
June 29
|
2.1687
|
July 6
|
2.2041
|
June 30
|
2.2078
|
July 7
|
2.1954
|
July 1
|
2.1697
|
July 8
|
2.2222
|
July 2
|
2.1820
|
July 9
|
2.2145
|
July 3
|
2.1915
|
July 10
|
2.2353
|
Average price per week
|
2.18394
|
Average price per week
|
2.2143
The official exchange rate against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0001 compared to the previous week.
Official exchange rate against the Turkish lira
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|Exchange Rate
|
June 29
|
0.0365
|
July 6
|
0.0363
|
June 30
|
0.0364
|
July 7
|
0.0363
|
July 1
|
0.0364
|
July 8
|
0.0363
|
July 2
|
0.0364
|
July 9
|
0.0363
|
July 3
|
0.0363
|
July 10
|
0.0362
|
Average price per week
|
0.0364
|
Average price per week
|
0.0363