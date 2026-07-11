Tajikistan aims to become metal products producer - president

Photo: The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Tajikistan intends to gradually transform from a mineral-producing country into a manufacturer of metal products.

This was announced by the press service of the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, citing President Emomali Rahmon's remarks at the meeting with officials, industrial sector representatives, and community leaders in the country’s Sughd region.

According to the information, speaking about the country's industrial development strategy, the president Rahmon stated that Tajikistan is shifting from a resource-based economic model toward manufacturing with higher added value.

"Our goal is to gradually transform from a country extracting minerals into a country producing metal products," Rahmon said.

According to the ministry, he stressed that the development of black metallurgy would help reduce the country's dependence on imported steel and construction materials while creating the foundation for expanding industrial exports.

Rahmon also said every tonne of extracted ore should primarily be processed domestically and converted into finished products, describing this approach as a key direction of the state's industrial policy, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, industrialization has become one of the central pillars of Tajikistan's long-term economic strategy. The government has prioritized the development of domestic manufacturing industries to increase value-added production, reduce import dependence, and strengthen export capacity.

As part of this policy, Tajikistan is advancing major industrial projects in metallurgy, cement, glass, and construction materials. Earlier this week, President Rahmon met with representatives of three leading Chinese metallurgical companies to discuss cooperation on developing the country's metallurgy sector and introducing modern production technologies.