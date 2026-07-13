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President Ilham Aliyev highlights purpose of Shusha Global Media Forum (VIDEO)

Politics News 13 July 2026 09:25 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev highlights purpose of Shusha Global Media Forum (VIDEO)
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Journalist Read more

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the purpose of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum during its opening ceremony.

The head of state said:

“The idea of the forum was to create an atmosphere for media representatives from different parts of the world to address issues of common interest and mutual concern, while also giving them the opportunity to get acquainted with Garabagh and Shusha. As time passes, I am sure that many of our guests who visit us regularly can see the development of Garabagh and witness its ongoing reconstruction.”

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