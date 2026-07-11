Burkina Faso rep highlights media's role in struggle against decolonization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The struggle for decolonization must also be waged in the information sphere, a participant from Burkina Faso, Moussa Konate, told reporters on the margins of the international conference on “Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Amplifying Narratives” in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“This conference is very important to us because we cannot give up our struggle for decolonization. Decolonization is of immense importance to our country. We gained independence more than 60 years ago, but the reality is quite different. In practice, we still do not have true freedom on our own soil. The French government continues to act in our country as it sees fit. In reality, we do not enjoy full freedom - neither in the economic sphere, nor in culture, nor in many other areas,” he said.

Konaté noted that the Baku Initiative Group has provided an opportunity to remain in one’s own country while also offering a platform to convey one’s position to the international community and the global media.

“This is very important. That is precisely why we consider it necessary to be here and discuss these issues together with representatives of the media and African countries. We understand that the struggle must not be waged only on the ground. It is equally important to wage the struggle in the information sphere and achieve economic freedom. That is precisely why we are here today,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, an international conference organized by BIG on the theme “Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Amplifying Narratives” has begun in Baku.

The conference is the first platform of its kind organized in Azerbaijan with the participation of media representatives from former colonial territories.

The conference brings together leaders and representatives of media organizations from former and current colonial territories, journalists, political commentators, representatives of diaspora organizations, experts in media and communications, representatives of civil society institutions, researchers, diplomats, government officials, and representatives of local media.