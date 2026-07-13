Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia have been fully normalized - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia have been fully normalized, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with participants of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

"I would like to reiterate that we value our relations with Russia. We have also taken note of the statements made by Russian officials, including President Putin, that relations between our countries are developing very positively. You mentioned the difficulties. Yes, we all know about them. But what is important is that this period is now behind us. I would say that our relations have been fully normalized. Contacts are maintained at various levels—between governments, through members of government, the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commissions, the ministries of foreign affairs, and the Presidential Administration. So, in this regard, I believe everything is progressing well, and we are pleased about that.

Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are important both in the bilateral format and in a broader geographical context. They encompass traditional areas of cooperation as well as new ones that may emerge. Transport, of course, plays a very important role, as do trade and humanitarian cooperation.

As for Russia's role in the South Caucasus, it is difficult for me to speak about it, because that is a concept that Russia itself must formulate, if it has not already done so. The South Caucasus has changed fundamentally. In this context, one could say that the Second Garabagh War served as the catalyst, shifting many of the assumptions that had long been regarded as established and unchangeable," the head of state said.