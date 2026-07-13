Italy's Pistoia hosted the 5th European Gym for Life Challenge Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The 5th European Gym for Life Challenge festival in the Gymnastics for All discipline was held in the Italian city of Pistoia.

Nearly 4,000 gymnasts from 21 countries took part in the festival. Representing Azerbaijan, the Flame team delivered an outstanding performance among 74 teams and won a gold medal. Competing in the small groups category, the team's routine won the admiration of both the audience and the judging panel. The award ceremony was attended by European Gymnastics President Farid Gayibov.

Meanwhile, the EUROGYM 2026 festival in the Gymnastics for All discipline is being held from July 12 to 16. Organized every two years, this year's edition has brought together nearly 5,000 participants from 25 countries. Renowned for its large-scale participation and vibrant program, EUROGYM provides gymnasts of different age groups with a unique opportunity to showcase their skills, exchange experiences, and strengthen international friendships. The festival's main objective is to promote a healthy lifestyle and the philosophy of Gymnastics for All, while also bringing together representatives of different countries through sport.