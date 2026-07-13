When Biden was senator, he was one of the initiators to sanction Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. When President Biden was senator, he was one of the initiators to sanction Azerbaijan, and that was his vision towards the region. The region divided in conflicts and in confrontation, and it's easy always to achieve the goal, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state noted: "But President Trump is absolutely different character, different person. He wants peace, and he sees peace as an opportunity. And now, when peace is already done between Azerbaijan and Armenia with a lot of opportunities."