IMF highlights Kyrgyzstan's demographic potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The Kyrgyzstan has one of the youngest and fastest-growing populations in the region, creating significant potential for economic growth.

This was announced in a report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The Kyrgyz Republic has a young and growing population, with one of the highest shares of youth in the region," the IMF said in its report.

According to the Fund, the country's demographic profile presents important opportunities for economic expansion. However, most new entrants to the labor market continue to find employment in the informal sector.

The IMF noted that the informal economy employs about 65 percent of the workforce and accounts for an estimated 19 percent of GDP, with informal activity concentrated mainly in trade, construction, and services.

Citing the World Bank, the report added that around 50,000 people enter Kyrgyzstan's labor market each year.

In an exclusive interview with Trend, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved its new Strategic and Capital Framework (SCF) for 2026–2030, outlining key priorities for the Bank’s activities in Central Asia and other regions.

According to Huseyin Ozhan, EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia, the framework is focused on three main areas: accelerating the green transition, strengthening economic governance, and developing human capital while promoting equal opportunities.

He noted that these priorities serve as the main guidelines for the EBRD’s operations in Central Asia. The Bank also develops individual country strategies for each state in the region in close cooperation with national authorities, with a focus on strengthening private sector competitiveness, creating jobs, improving skills, promoting inclusion, and supporting digital transformation.