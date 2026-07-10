Equinor reports improvement in its serious incident frequency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Equinor reported a slight improvement in its serious incident frequency (SIF) during the second quarter of 2026.

The rate declined to 0.25 per million hours worked from 0.26 in the first quarter. The company noted that the SIF statistics also include serious personal injuries.

“As of the second quarter, the total recordable injury frequency per million hours worked (TRIF) was 2.8 for the last 12 months, up from 2.7 in the first quarter of 2026,” Equinor said.

The company also reported a reduction in oil and gas leaks, with five incidents recorded over the past 12 months compared with nine reported in the first quarter of 2026. Equinor said the severity of such incidents is classified according to the discharge rate.

“No serious well control incidents have been recorded in the second quarter 2026, as well as no incidents with major accident potential,” the company added.

Equinor reported a slight improvement in its serious incident frequency (SIF) during the second quarter of 2026, with the rate declining to 0.25 per million hours worked from 0.26 in the first quarter. The company noted that the SIF statistics also include serious personal injuries.

“As of the second quarter, the total recordable injury frequency per million hours worked (TRIF) was 2.8 for the last 12 months, up from 2.7 in the first quarter of 2026,” Equinor said.

The company also reported a reduction in oil and gas leaks, with five incidents recorded over the past 12 months compared with nine reported in the first quarter of 2026. Equinor said the severity of such incidents is classified according to the discharge rate.

“No serious well control incidents have been recorded in the second quarter 2026, as well as no incidents with major accident potential,” the company added.

Equinor has established a framework for recording and following up all incidents, with the most serious events investigated to identify root causes and ensure organizational learning.

The Serious Incident Frequency (SIF) indicator measures the number of actual and potential unintentional serious incidents per million working hours, while the Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) indicator measures fatalities, lost-time injuries and medical treatment injuries per million working hours.

The company’s safety approach is based on the Human and Organizational Principles (HOP) and aims to integrate safety and security into all activities through a proactive organizational culture.

Its strategic focus on “Always safe” is intended to prevent harm to people, the environment and local communities. Safety, security and sustainability form a central part of Equinor’s broader strategy of combining safe operations, value creation and lower-carbon energy development.

Companywide priorities are coordinated through an “Annual Wheel” that defines key focus areas and associated actions. Quarterly priorities include major accident prevention, personnel injuries, line-of-fire risks, and health and working environment issues.

Learning from incidents and collaboration with industry peers and suppliers are treated as important elements of improving safety performance and strengthening safety culture.

An industry platform for sharing and learning from events was established in 2020 under the “Always safe” initiative, with participants following common “Lifesaving rules” and aligning priorities through the Annual Wheel framework.

Security is treated as an organizational capability that supports corporate objectives by protecting people, assets and operations. Leadership is responsible for identifying, understanding and reducing security risks, while employees are expected to remain vigilant, comply with security requirements and report incidents or concerns.

The company faces security challenges across cyber, physical and personnel disciplines and manages these through a security policy and a holistic security risk management approach aimed at protecting operations, information and personnel from malicious threats.