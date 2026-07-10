Shavkat Mirziyoyev presents Order of "El-yurt hurmati" to Allahshukur Pashazade (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented the Order of "El-yurt hurmati" ("Respect for the People and the Motherland") to Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB).

The CMB's press service said the award was presented July 10 during a meeting in Tashkent between Mirziyoyev and Pashazade.

According to the CMB, the presidential decree recognized Pashazade for his contributions to promoting spiritual and educational initiatives, strengthening interfaith and intercivilizational dialogue, advancing the principles of peace, humanism and enlightenment, fostering friendship and brotherhood between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, training qualified religious specialists, and educating young people in the spirit of respect for universal values.

During the meeting, Mirziyoyev welcomed the continued expansion of political, economic and humanitarian ties between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. He also praised Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his role in strengthening bilateral relations and highlighted the allied partnership between the two countries.

Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of expanding spiritual cooperation, noting that Uzbekistan is undergoing a period of national renewal while preserving its Islamic heritage. He pointed to the establishment of the Center for Islamic Civilization and the restoration of the Imam Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand as key examples of those efforts.

The Uzbek president also thanked Pashazade for his book, The Supreme Summit of Brotherhood and Alliance, which was recently presented in Uzbekistan.

Pashazade expressed his gratitude to Mirziyoyev, saying Uzbekistan is experiencing a period of significant development and progress.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Mirziyoyev presented Pashazade with the Order of "El-yurt hurmati" ("Respect for the People and the Motherland").