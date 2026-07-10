“AzerGold” CJSC organized an infotour to Dashkasan district and CIRPA for tourism bloggers (PHOTO/VIDEO)

At the initiative of “AzerGold” CJSC, with the support of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, an infotour to Dashkasan district, including the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area (CİRPA), was organized for 14 tourism bloggers - members of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bloggers Association.

The three-day infotour, held within the framework of the state-owned company's Corporate Social Responsibility Program for the current year, aimed to introduce the Dashkasan district's tourism potential, natural landscape, historical and cultural heritage, and ecotourism opportunities to a wider audience.

As part of the visit, the participants first visited CIRPA. They were provided with detailed information about the activities of the company, gold extraction and processing processes, modern technologies applied in production, and work done to protect labor and the environment. Bloggers observed the production areas on site and got acquainted with the stages of gold processing, and at the same time, visited the settlements where social responsibility projects implemented by "AzerGold" CJSC were implemented and met with local communities.

Within the framework of the infotour program, the participants visited the city of Dashkasan, as well as the villages of Qushchu, Bayan, Qabaqtepe, Zaghaly, and Khoshbulag of the region. They familiarized themselves with the natural beauties, historical and cultural heritage, ecotourism, and recreational opportunities of the region and prepared photo and video content. During the visit, the participants were provided with information about Dashkasan's tourism routes and interesting destinations for visitors.

It should be noted that "AzerGold" CJSC is implementing a series of projects aimed at protecting historical and cultural heritage and promoting tourism potential in the regions where it operates. In this context, the Society has prepared a calendar-catalog covering the historical and natural monuments of the Dashkasan region in 2023.

Also, within the framework of the project “Promotion of historical and cultural heritage in Dashkasan region”, information boards were installed at 46 historical and architectural monuments of the region in 2025. “AzerGold” CJSC will continue to implement projects that promote tourism potential and support the preservation of historical heritage within the framework of corporate social responsibility activities.